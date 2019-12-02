Local veteran, volunteer honored by city proclamation

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) There was a big surprise for a St. Joseph man at Monday night's city council meeting.

Retired Army Lt. Col. Brett Hall was there as the advisor to the Central Junior ROTC members who provided the colors tonight. Following that, Mayor Bill McMurray announced a proclamation making Monday, December 2 "Lieutenant Colonel Brett Ryan Hall Day."

Hall's family had worked with the mayor on the surprise.

Hall served in the Army for more than 21 years and has been the ROTC advisor at Central for the past 15 years. Hall is also an avid volunteer and likes promoting those traits among youths.

"You've got to find out what fills you up," he said. "For me, it's helping kids and helping them realize the opportunities they can have in life, whether it's the military or some other job and realize they're important and they can do some amazing things."

Hall says he has a big day planned for Tuesday when he'll take some students to Second Harvest and pack food for families in need.