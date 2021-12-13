Clear
Local volunteers en route to tornado damaged Midwest

The American Red Cross says hundreds of people are en route to

Posted: Dec 13, 2021 6:50 PM
Posted By: Ron Johnson

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The devastation from last weekend’s deadly tornadoes is hard to grasp right now for the American Red Cross, nevertheless, they are still sending volunteers.

"We have volunteers from right here in St. Joseph, Northwest Missouri that are en route making their way to impacted areas.

one of those volunteers is Shoba Brown from Maryville, she said she heard about the severity of the damage.

"From everything I hear, this is one of the most devastating tornado outbreaks," Brown said.  "It compares and maybe even exceeds Joplin."

Hundreds of volunteers are already on the ground and more from the region will be there in the coming days.

The Red Cross reminds people there are many ways to assist them with relief efforts. More information can be found on their website.

The warm up will continue on Tuesday with increasing clouds. Temperatures will climb into the low to mid 60s on Tuesday. The current record high for Tuesday is 64. Temperatures will continue to make a run for the record books on Wednesday with highs in the low to mid 70s under mostly cloudy skies. The current record high for Wednesday is 67. A cold front will move through Thursday dropping temperatures back into the 30s and 40s to end the week.
