Local volunteers en route to tornado damaged Midwest

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The devastation from last weekend’s deadly tornadoes is hard to grasp right now for the American Red Cross, nevertheless, they are still sending volunteers.

"We have volunteers from right here in St. Joseph, Northwest Missouri that are en route making their way to impacted areas.

one of those volunteers is Shoba Brown from Maryville, she said she heard about the severity of the damage.

"From everything I hear, this is one of the most devastating tornado outbreaks," Brown said. "It compares and maybe even exceeds Joplin."

Hundreds of volunteers are already on the ground and more from the region will be there in the coming days.

The Red Cross reminds people there are many ways to assist them with relief efforts. More information can be found on their website.