Clear
BREAKING NEWS Mosaic Life Care requiring mandatory COVID-19 vaccines for caregivers Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Local woman from Haiti collecting donations for earthquake victims

Esther Francois lives in St. Joseph and is from Haiti, she wants to donate

Posted: Aug 18, 2021 5:10 PM
Posted By: Ron Johnson

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) The morning of August 14 started typical for Esther Francois and her friends and family in Haiti.

At 8:30 a.m., Francois said she was on FaceTime with her friend in Haiti, when suddenly she heard screaming. 

"I heard a lot of screaming happening and when I asked her what’s going on she said there’s an earthquake." Francois said. 

A 7.2 magnitude quake struck the island killing over 1,400 people and injuring nearly 7,000.

Francois, who was born in Haiti, now lives in St. Joseph. She said the pictures coming out of her home country are devastating, and some of her family members are among the casualties.

"I have three family members that passed away," She said.  "I know a friend, who also has three family members that passed away including a six month old baby."

Francois said she was in Haiti in 2010 when similar quake struck the country, she said some who went through that quake are still mentally recovering 11 years later.

"They’re experiencing it again right now," She said.  "their mental health is not there." 

The dire situation is inspiring Francois to take action, she wants to rent a U-Haul and fill it with items Haitians need to get back on their feet.

Francois said their biggest need is clean water, though she is also accepting toiletreis, clothes, blankets and non perishable food items, in addition to these items she's also asking the community for continued prayers. 

"Those people really need prayers as well," She said.  "they feel like god’s not there.  "I just want to help a little bit more because there’s more that I can do."

Those who wish to donate to Francois can reach out to her by e-mail at festher1025@gmail.com or by phone at (816) 327-0366. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Partly Cloudy
86° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 91°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
86° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 92°
Savannah
Partly Cloudy
86° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 91°
Cameron
Partly Cloudy
87° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 92°
Atchison
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 91°
A few clouds will move into the area this afternoon, but overall today will be mostly sunny. Most of today will be dry like yesterday, but there is a slight chance for an isolated shower this afternoon, mainly south of I70. Thursday will be another warm and mostly sunny day with the isolated chance for an afternoon shower. A better chance for showers and thunderstorms will move through on Friday as a cold front approaches the area. A few isolated rain chances will continue through the weekend however most of the time will be dry and sunny. Temperatures will continue to warm back into the 90s by next week.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories