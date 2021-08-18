Local woman from Haiti collecting donations for earthquake victims

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) The morning of August 14 started typical for Esther Francois and her friends and family in Haiti.

At 8:30 a.m., Francois said she was on FaceTime with her friend in Haiti, when suddenly she heard screaming.

"I heard a lot of screaming happening and when I asked her what’s going on she said there’s an earthquake." Francois said.

A 7.2 magnitude quake struck the island killing over 1,400 people and injuring nearly 7,000.

Francois, who was born in Haiti, now lives in St. Joseph. She said the pictures coming out of her home country are devastating, and some of her family members are among the casualties.

"I have three family members that passed away," She said. "I know a friend, who also has three family members that passed away including a six month old baby."

Francois said she was in Haiti in 2010 when similar quake struck the country, she said some who went through that quake are still mentally recovering 11 years later.

"They’re experiencing it again right now," She said. "their mental health is not there."

The dire situation is inspiring Francois to take action, she wants to rent a U-Haul and fill it with items Haitians need to get back on their feet.

Francois said their biggest need is clean water, though she is also accepting toiletreis, clothes, blankets and non perishable food items, in addition to these items she's also asking the community for continued prayers.

"Those people really need prayers as well," She said. "they feel like god’s not there. "I just want to help a little bit more because there’s more that I can do."

Those who wish to donate to Francois can reach out to her by e-mail at festher1025@gmail.com or by phone at (816) 327-0366.