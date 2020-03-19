Local woman helping raise nursing home morale

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) One St. Joseph woman is helping raise morale at local nursing homes.

Amy Warden, a communication liaison for Lumicare Hospice, put out a call for donations on her Facebook page.

She is asking for spare TVs, radios or any type of entertainment to help nursing home residents pass the time during the COVID-19 quarantine.

Warden said during these hard times, people want to find a way to help others, but they don’t know how.

"It just got me thinking, it just broke my heart because so many people are in isolation right now in their rooms for their safety and I couldn't imagine sitting there all day with no tv, no radio, no word puzzle book or something to help them pass the time," said Warden.

And while Warden said she’s not allowed inside the nursing home facilities, she said she is more than willing to pick up these generous donations from donors' porches, wipe them down and drop them off.

If you want to help donate, nursing homes request that you contact Warden rather than the public dropping off donations at their facilities on their own.

Warden said local nursing homes want to keep their facility as safe as possible for their residents.