Local woman provides Thanksgiving meal for community

(ST. JOSEPH,Mo) As the Thanksgiving holiday approaches, one local woman is doing her part to make sure everyone has the chance to celebrate it.

"You can not serve the Lord without serving people," Sheila Gilbert, organizer of the turkey giveaway, said.

Gilbert hosted her annual turkey giveaway, making thanksgiving possible for so many people. The frigid temperatures didn’t stop dozens from coming out for a free turkey, along with all the fixings.

"You can come out and get your turkey and your sides and just be able to have food for your Thanksgiving diner." Sam Donahoo, volunteer, said.

Volunteers give their time for Gilbert every year to help make it a success.

"She’s one of the most giving people I've ever met, every community event, every organization, she’s always like a backbone of everything that we do." Latoyna Williams, volunteer, said.

The weather may have been frightful, volunteers say Gilbert’s faith and love for the community makes the holiday delightful.

"Sheila just like loves on Jesus and loves everybody else," Donahoo said. "This is like the kingdom here on earth."

"Its all about building relationships, and we build relationships out here, just to sit down and break bread with these people." Gilbert said.

Some of the turkeys were given to the Bartlett Center nearby. They plan to use the turkeys as part of their meals served the third Thursday of every month.