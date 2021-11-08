Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Local woman raises awareness of drug addiction resources through social media posts

Hayley Thompson said she made the post after learning of yet another drug overdose.

Posted: Nov 8, 2021 12:13 AM
Updated: Nov 8, 2021 1:36 PM
Posted By: Ron Johnson

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) When Hayley Thompson posted to social media frustrated after hearing of yet another overdose in town, she wanted to make sure more people were aware of the many places that can help right here at home.

"After I made the post, I had a lot of people reaching out," Thompson said. 

Her friend Angela Anderson said oftentimes perceptions of those battling drug addiction can be some of the biggest barriers to further understanding.

"Addiction is the disease," Anderson said. "It needs to be treated accordingly."

Both women hope a renewed understanding of addiction can lead to more community involvement which could go a long way towards helping people recover. 

"If treatment centers are working together and the community is gaining a better understanding of addiction then there's a better chance of successful recovery," Thompson said. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 67°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
68° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 68°
Savannah
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 67°
Cameron
Partly Cloudy
71° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 71°
Atchison
Partly Cloudy
66° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 66°
Above average temperatures are set to continue today with highs making a run for the 70s under mostly sunny skies. Clouds will start to build back into the area Tuesday as a cold front slowly approaches the area. A few sprinkles can not be ruled out as this cold stalls in our area. A better chance for rain will return Wednesday afternoon into the evening as the cold front finally moves through the area. Temperatures will be much cooler Thursday into the weekend with highs in the 40s and 50s. Dry conditions look to continue through the weekend.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories