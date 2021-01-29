Local woman shot with paintball gun speaks out

(ST. JOSEPH, MO.) A local woman is speaking out after she was shot in the face with a paintball gun Thursday night.

Trenidy Alvarez, who works at Topsy's popcorn inside East Hills Mall, was waiting for her fiancee to pick her up from the one of the mall's front entrances just after 9 p.m.

She said she first noticed a car circling the parking lot before it came up to her. She then describes what happened next.

"They whipped around real fast and they came back," Alvarez said "All I heard was the shooting of the paintball gun."

At this moment, Alvarez said multiple shots from a paintball gun were fired at her and before she knew it she was struck in the cheek. Her first thought was to call her fiancee who was on his way to pick her up.

"I immediately called him," she said. "I told him you I’d been hit in the face with a paintball gun."

Alvarez and her fiancee said they called police and then headed to the hospital where she was told she suffered a cheek fracture.

As a result of what happened to her, Alvarez said she no longer feels safe leaving the mall at night. The mother of four added she’s thinking of her family.

"I just wanted to go home to my kids," she said.

Alvarez said she suspected one or more juveniles were responsible for the crime. She said she wants them to make the right decision and take responsibility before it's too late

"I don’t want to ruin their life," she said. "I just want to make sure that they don’t become adults and use a gun next time."

Police continue to investigate the case.