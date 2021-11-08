Clear
Local woman's raises awareness of drug addiction resources through social media posts

Hayley Thompson said she made the post after learning of yet another drug overdose.

Posted: Nov 8, 2021 12:13 AM
Posted By: Ron Johnson

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) When Hayley Thompson posted to social media frustrated after hearing of yet another overdose in town, she wanted to make sure more people were aware of the many places that can help right here at home.

"After I made the post, I had a lot of people reaching out," Thompson said. 

Her friend Angela Anderson said oftentimes perceptions of those battling drug addiction can be some of the biggest barriers to further understanding.

"Addiction is the disease," Anderson said. "it needs to be treated accordingly."
Both women hope a renewed understanding of addiction can lead to more community involvement which could go a long way towards helping people recover. 

"If treatment centers are working together and the community is gaining a better understanding of addiction then there's a better chance of successful recovery," Thompson said. 

We had very pleasant conditions this weekend with abundant sunshine and unseasonably warm highs nearing the 70s. Tonight will be calm under mostly clear skies with lows reaching the mid to upper 40s. The beautiful, warm conditions continue into Monday with mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 60s. The warming trend will continue into the work week with mild conditions and highs in the 60s until midweek. Rain chances return on Wednesday as a weak cold front moves through the area, bringing temperatures down into the 40s and 50s.
