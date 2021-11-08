Local woman's raises awareness of drug addiction resources through social media posts

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) When Hayley Thompson posted to social media frustrated after hearing of yet another overdose in town, she wanted to make sure more people were aware of the many places that can help right here at home.

"After I made the post, I had a lot of people reaching out," Thompson said.

Her friend Angela Anderson said oftentimes perceptions of those battling drug addiction can be some of the biggest barriers to further understanding.

"Addiction is the disease," Anderson said. "it needs to be treated accordingly."

sot

Both women hope a renewed understanding of addiction can lead to more community involvement which could go a long way towards helping people recover.

"If treatment centers are working together and the community is gaining a better understanding of addiction then there's a better chance of successful recovery," Thompson said.