Clear

Local youth basketball team hosting track meet in April

A St. Joseph youth basketball team will host a track meet in April.

Posted: Mar. 18, 2019 11:24 AM
Updated: Mar. 18, 2019 11:26 AM

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)— A St. Joseph youth basketball team will host a track meet in April.

The Fiesty Divas, a second and third-grade team, will host the meet on April 16. 

According to Fiesty Divas coaches Justin Hawkins and Tim Nelson, the idea for the track meet came down to wanting to get kids in the community outside and active. 

The coaches decided on a track meet because not every kid plays football, basketball, baseball or other sports, but with a track meet there are several different options. 

The meet will feature events for ages 3-10 and ribbons will be handed out for first through third places in each event. 

The fee to enter is $10 and is due by Wednesday, March 20. 

For more information or to register, call 816-344-6760 or email Tim Nelson at timnelson_03@yahoo.com. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 46°
Maryville
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 50°
Savannah
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 46°
Cameron
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 47°
Fairfax
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 44°
To begin the workweek, skies will remain sunny for Monday. Temperatures will be slightly below normal for this time of year but will find themselves into the lower 50s. The next chance for precipitation will be on Tuesday.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events