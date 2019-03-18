Local youth basketball team hosting track meet in April

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)— A St. Joseph youth basketball team will host a track meet in April.

The Fiesty Divas, a second and third-grade team, will host the meet on April 16.

According to Fiesty Divas coaches Justin Hawkins and Tim Nelson, the idea for the track meet came down to wanting to get kids in the community outside and active.

The coaches decided on a track meet because not every kid plays football, basketball, baseball or other sports, but with a track meet there are several different options.

The meet will feature events for ages 3-10 and ribbons will be handed out for first through third places in each event.

The fee to enter is $10 and is due by Wednesday, March 20.

For more information or to register, call 816-344-6760 or email Tim Nelson at timnelson_03@yahoo.com.