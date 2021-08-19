Locals against mask mandates, vaccinations held meeting Thursday night

(BUCHANAN, COUNTY, Mo.) Locals against vaccinations and mask mandates voiced their concerns at a Buchanan County venue Thursday evening.

The meeting at Castle Bridge Event Center just outside of St. Joseph was full of people who want to protect their freedom to choose what's best for them and their kids when it comes to mask wearing in school and vaccinations at work.

Their meeting comes as the St. Joseph School District recently voted to require masks once again for students when they start classes next week, and as more employers such as Mosaic Life Care start to implement vaccine mandates.

Those against wearing a mask include students in the district.

"Whenever you're wearing the mask it's really difficult for people to hear you and for you to hear other people," Travis Reynolds, incoming sophomore Benton High School it's really difficult to breathe especially when you're on like the third floor of my school 'cause they have no air conditioning."

Alexa Boehler, board member of Missourians for Health Freedom and meeting organizer said she welcomed like-minded individuals to share in an engaging discussion on the topic. She said she's for a safe learning environment for students, but not at the cost of their freedoms.

"I definitely want to make sure that people are being safe, but [I also] want to make sure that we're able to make our choices." She said.



The owner of the venue faced some backlash for allowing the meeting to take place, he wants people to know he is a neutral party.