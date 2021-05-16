Locals hope to restore historic southside cemetery

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The New King Hill Cemetery has seen its share of vandalism over the years, an effort to restore the southside cemetery took place Saturday.

A short drive through the cemetery reveals the extent of the damage, gravestones have been destroyed, knocked over and even misplaced.

"Most people come and they cuss, when they first see it." Gary Lewis, president New King Hill Cemetery Restoration Committee said.

For Lewis and others who care about the cemetery, the vandalism motivated them to take action.

After adopting the cemetery, they’re now working to restore it to honor those buried there, Lewis said they are so many buried at the cemetery who represented the many walks of life of generations gone by.

One of those people is his own ancestor is a direct descendant of Meriwether Lewis, of Lewis and Clark.

Throughout the cemetery lies many who’ve left a big impact in the city, the region and even the country.

"We’re honoring our forefathers who blazed the trail through Northwest Missouri," Michael Robertson, volunteer said.

"If it wasn’t for them we wouldn’t be here," Jerre Robertson, volunteer said.

Volunteers hope their big impact is restoring the cemetery to something people can be proud of, for generations to come.

"Maybe I might be buried here myself," Lewis said.

Lewis said he plans to hold future cleanup event on Saturdays at the cemetery.