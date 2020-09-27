Locals living with Covid-19 speak out

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) As Covid-19 is continuing to spread across the area, those who’ve contracted it are sharing their stories.

"It’s kind of like you’re drowning," Brenda Sullivan said. "You can’t catch your breath."

Sullivan said her symptoms started with a bad headache, she called her husband who took her to the hospital where she tested positive for Covid-19.

Lute Atieh, another local man who came down with the virus about a month ago, said he was starting to feel better during his initial two weeks with Covid-19 but then things took a left turn.

"Things went very badly in about a twelve hour span," Atieh said. "In one night the cough went from somewhat annoying to I couldn't take a full breath."

Atieh said he spent days in the hospital struggling to breathe.

While Sullivan and Ateih are now out of the hospital and home recovering, they said they’re still living with the lingering symptoms of the virus.

"I tire real easily," Sullivan said. "I don't have my taste and smell all the way back yet."

"My wife is closer to 100%, " Atieh said. "None of it was as complicated as what hit me."

Both said what concerns them the most, is knowing they’re not the only ones in the area living with the virus.

"Friends of mine are just starting the process with it," Sullivan said. "They’re really struggling and they’re perfectly healthy individuals."

They said their best advice for everyone is not letting your guard down.

"It's easy to let your guard down around your family, and people you see every day." Atieh said.

They say everyone must continue wearing masks, washing hands and social distancing whenever possible to stop the spike of cases.

"It’s really sad," Sullivan said, "I just can’t stress that enough."