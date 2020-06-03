Locals react to possibility of no Chiefs camp

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Having the Chiefs training camp in St. Joseph gives the town a little start status. After all, the Chiefs started its Super Bowl run at Missouri Western.

"And a lot of people, when you tell them you're from St. Joe, they go, "Oh! That's where the Chiefs have their summer camp!" said one fan, Ed Gorsky.

But ESPN reports sat the Chiefs will host camp at their practice facility in Kansas City. For those living in St. Joseph, it's a major disappointment.

"It's definitely a shock, I know a lot of people will be disappointed, said Carly Thrasher who is a manager at Rally House. "Considering the circumstances I'm, sure a lot of people will understand."

Training camp attracts thousands of Chiefs fans from all over the world. Which means more money for area businesses like Rally House.

"I worked at training camp last year for rally house and it was definitely very busy. Just our presence being there a lot of people do go 'Oh! I didn't know you were here!' So they come over to us so they can avoid some of the long lines at training camp that they come over and get some stuff from us," said Thrasher.

Not having the camp this summer will have some stores and restaurants losing major business.

Camp also provides the fans an opportunity to cheer on their team even if they can't make it out to Arrowhead Stadium during the season.

"It's fun because you get a chance to see the players up close and personal and you get to talk with them," said Bob Hines, chiefs fan. "You know it's a nice experience rather than sitting in the stands down at Arrowhead Stadium where they look like they're miniature people."

Having camp in town also brings a sense of unity and leaving the locals with the feeling of being a part of the championship team.

"It helps publicize our city and I think we also feel like we have a part of the Chiefs and contribute to them," said Hines.

There are still no official reports made by the NFL or the Kansas City Chiefs on exactly where the team will train this summer.