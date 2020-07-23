Clear

Locals volunteer to notarize absentee ballots for August primary

To help make it easier for voters, a group of volunteers will be out in front of East Hills Library and the Visitors Center to notarize your absentee ballots. The program is free and is available for any voter that needs their absentee ballot notarized for the August primary.

Posted: Jul 23, 2020 9:26 AM
Posted By: Nick Ingram

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) With the pandemic still raging, it's hard to think about upcoming elections, but there is another one in August here locally.

To help make it easier for voters, a group of volunteers will be out in front of East Hills Library and the Visitors Center to notarize your absentee ballots.

The program is free and is available for any voter that needs their absentee ballot notarized for the August primary. One volunteer explained why he is giving up his time to help.

“I think at its core, we just want everybody’s voice to be heard at the ballot box and so we want everybody to be able to cast their vote and there are a number of people that are uncomfortable going in and going to the actual polls,” volunteer Derek Evans said. “Some of them may even be uncomfortable even going into the library.”

The notaries will be volunteering on Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and then 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. and then again on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

For more information on voting absentee in Missouri, CLICK HERE.

