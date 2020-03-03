Long Range Planning Committee seeks refocus on community engagement

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Board members with the St. Joseph School District are reassessing their public outreach in regards to the master facilities plan vision.
During a committee meeting held Tuesday at district headquarters, board members talked about what went wrong and how their intended message didn't get through to the public.
Board members still believe something must be done because there are too many older, inefficient buildings, and they agreed they need to focus on a new way to share that plan
