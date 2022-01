(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Local pastor and archaeology professor, Dr. Jimmy Albright passed away on Monday.

The Wyatt Park Baptist Church announced his passing on social media.

According to Dr. Albright's website, he served as as pastor at Wyatt Park Baptist Church until 2010. Albright also taught archaeology at Missouri Western State University for 30 years.

Dr. Albright made more than 50 archaeological trips to Europe and the Middle East.