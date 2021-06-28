Longtime MoDOT worker who was a 'friend to many' struck, killed in Platte County

(KANSAS CITY, Mo.) A longtime Missouri Department of Transportation maintenance worker was killed in an accident in Platte County early Monday.

MoDOT said Lloyd Crawford, 61, died in the line of duty on northbound Route 273 at the intersection of Route 371 in Platte County.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said Crawford was performing flooding emergency work in Tracy when he was struck by a vehicle.

Crawford worked as the Platte City Maintenance Supervisor. He had been with MoDOT for nearly 18 years.

"Our sympathy and prayers go out to Lloyd's family," said MoDOT Kansas City District Engineer Chris Redline. "Lloyd was a friend to many and will be missed by us all. He was a valuable employee and had a long history with MoDOT. Our hearts are heavy."