Longtime MoDOT worker who was a 'friend to many' struck, killed in Platte County

MoDOT said Lloyd Crawford, 61, died in the line of duty on northbound Route 273 at the intersection of Route 371 in Platte County.

Posted: Jun 28, 2021 1:44 PM

(KANSAS CITY, Mo.) A longtime Missouri Department of Transportation maintenance worker was killed in an accident in Platte County early Monday.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said Crawford was performing flooding emergency work in Tracy when he was struck by a vehicle.

Crawford worked as the Platte City Maintenance Supervisor. He had been with MoDOT for nearly 18 years.

"Our sympathy and prayers go out to Lloyd's family," said MoDOT Kansas City District Engineer Chris Redline. "Lloyd was a friend to many and will be missed by us all. He was a valuable employee and had a long history with MoDOT. Our hearts are heavy."

We ended the weekend today with sunshine and temperatures in the low 80s. Tonight looks to be mostly cloudy with a possibility for rain in the early morning. Tomorrow there is a chance for showers and thunderstorms, most likely during the afternoon and evening hours. The first half of the week shows rain in the forecast but after Wednesday we should start drying out. Temperatures look to stay in the 80s for the rest of the week and into next weekend.
