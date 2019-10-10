Longtime October tradition ends in Amazonia

(AMAZONIA, Mo.) Pumpkin season will not be the same for visitors of a longtime northwest Missouri orchard.

Hunt's Orchard in Amazonia will not be open this fall. The orchard made the announcement Thursday on its Facebook page.

"For the first time in 113 years, Hunt's Orchard will not be opening this fall," the post said.

Hunt's Orchard began in Wathena, KS in 1906. In 1965, the Carneal family began running Hunt's Orchards in St. Joseph, Rushville and Amazonia.

The Carneal's retired in 2016 handing the reigns over to the Miller family which ran it for the past three years.

The property is now closed and listed for sale.