Longtime St. Joseph restaurant closing its doors next week

Posted: Dec. 19, 2018 9:40 AM

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) An iconic St. Joseph restaurant that has been open for nearly 80 years is shutting its doors next week.

Galvin's Dinner House announced on its Facebook page that it will be closing on Dec. 29.

"My family and I have tried to keep Galvins a live but we have exhausted ourselves in every way. God knows I probably should of done this long ago but my heart wouldn't allow me," the post stated.

Galvin's first opened in 1940 specializing in fried chicken.

A fire gutted the restaurant on 22nd Street in 2010 but it reopened three years later.

Owner Bill Grace opened a second location on the North Belt Highway in 2017.

