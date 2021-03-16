Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Longtime football coach Kevin Bryan passes away after battle with cancer

Former East Buchanan head football coach Kevin Bryan passed away Tuesday morning after a lengthy battled with cancer.

Posted: Mar 16, 2021 2:19 PM
Posted By: Chris Roush

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Former East Buchanan head football coach Kevin Bryan passed away Tuesday morning after a lengthy battled with cancer.

Bryan coached and taught for more than 40 years. He retired from coaching in Feb. 2020 after spending 13 years as the head coach at East Buchanan.

Bryan started his coaching career in 1980. He was a head coach at DeKalb, West Platte, and East Buchanan.

During his tenure at East Buchanan, the Bulldogs made it to the Class 1 state semifinals in 2012 and 2017.

Bryan was diagnosed with Stage IV colon cancer in the fall of 2016 and decided to return to the sidelines in 2017. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Cloudy
48° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 43°
Clarinda
Cloudy
45° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 41°
St. Joseph
Cloudy
48° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 43°
Chillicothe/Agri
Cloudy
46° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 42°
Falls City
Cloudy
45° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 39°
Dense fog has developed across the area and will linger through the next few hours. We should start to see the fog dissipate by 9 AM. Today will be another cloudy day with temperatures in the lower 50s. Clouds will slowly start to break up late this afternoon, possibly giving us a few peaks of sunshine. Rain chances will increase overnight into Wednesday with the possibility for a few thunderstorms. The rain will be moderate to heavy at times on Wednesday. Rain chances will linger into Thursday morning before starting to exit our area. Conditions will start to dry out and warm up Friday into the weekend.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories