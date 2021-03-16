Longtime football coach Kevin Bryan passes away after battle with cancer

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Former East Buchanan head football coach Kevin Bryan passed away Tuesday morning after a lengthy battled with cancer.

Bryan coached and taught for more than 40 years. He retired from coaching in Feb. 2020 after spending 13 years as the head coach at East Buchanan.

Bryan started his coaching career in 1980. He was a head coach at DeKalb, West Platte, and East Buchanan.

During his tenure at East Buchanan, the Bulldogs made it to the Class 1 state semifinals in 2012 and 2017.

Bryan was diagnosed with Stage IV colon cancer in the fall of 2016 and decided to return to the sidelines in 2017.