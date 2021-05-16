Looking at History: The origin of the Savannah Savages and the use of Native American imagery

(SAVANNAH, Mo.) As the Savannah Savages will be phasing out the use of Native American imagery starting next school year, there's a lot of discussion around the origin of using the imagery.

Kathy Ridge, a genealogist with the Andrew County Museum, spent months researching and looking through old newspapers and yearbooks.

In her research, she discovered the school consistenly used black and gold as school colors, but the Native American imagery wasn't used until 1936.

Ridge said the word "Savage" appeared in a school song in 1926, but from 1927 until 1936 there isn't any records that have been found.

While the school district will move away from the Native American imagery, the board of education made sure to say that the history and nothing will be altered from the district's past.