Looking out for candy laced with marijuana

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Law enforcement won't only be checking on offenders, but keeping an eye out for candy laced with marijuana.

Several attorney generals across the country are asking parents to look out for knock off treats laced with THC.

Packaging should indicate a small thc sign, but packaging can look deceptive.

Sheriff Puett asks parents to stay vigilant and check the candy bags.

"We would tell parents to inspect all candies that the kids get in case something gets put in the sack that shouldn't be in the sack. Obviously, make sure the items aren't tampered with or affected in some way. It's always to be safe rather than sorry so if they're unsure, they should just discard it,” Sheriff Puett said.

Officials say these deceptive treats contain a high level of THC, which if eaten by kids can lead to an accidental overdose.

According to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, the most common overdose incidents happen when kids eat edible cannabis foods.