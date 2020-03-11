Clear

Low voter turnout reported in Buchanan County for presidential primary

Buchanan County Clerk Mary Baack Garvey said 21.8% of eligible voters voted in Tuesday's primary.

In 2016, 38% of eligible voters cast a ballot in the previous primary. 

