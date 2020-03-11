In 2016, 38% of eligible voters cast a ballot in the previous primary.
Related Content
- Low voter turnout reported in Buchanan County for presidential primary
- Primary voter turnout exceeds expectations
- Early reports show Buchanan County voters in no rush to vote in the presidential primary
- Low Voter Turnout on the Rise
- Low Voter Turnout Expected for April's General Election
- Voter Turnout Lower than Predicted
- Buchanan County absentee voter turnout up heading into next week's election
- Buchanan County sees surge in voter registration
- Turnout low in school district levy vote
- 30% Voter Turnout Expected for Tuesday Election
Scroll for more content...