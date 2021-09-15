Low turnout at city wide job fair

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) For Hollie Park, it's been a long road towards finding employment, she said a lot of companies were downsizing which made her job search tougher and more daunting.

"After the pandemic, it seemed like everybody was on unemployment so it should be easier to find a job," Park said. "That was not the case."

She then found the job fair held Wednesday at the Stoney Creek Inn, and that's where things changed.

"Their office actually needed someone to fill a front desk position and that was right up my ally," Park said.

Park was one of the success stories from the job fair, something employers are saying isn't happening as often in light of changing work habits brought on by Covid-19.

"Companies are struggling right now trying to get people to come into work." Rachael Ricklefs, Express Employment Professionals said. "I would say that the group of people looking for employment is definitely less."

Triumph Foods hosted the job fair, providing a place where many well-known local employers such as Altec, BMS Logistics, and St. Joe Transit could recruit potential new employees.

Triumph recruiter Jackson Frakes said like many other employers, his company felt the strain from a sluggish response to job openings.

Frakes said the company has increased hourly pay to $20 an hour.

"That's pretty high for St. Joe," He said.

Employers hope more people take advantage of job fairs like these, and get more people on the path to a good job, just like Park.

"It seems promising," She said. "I'm really optimistic about it.

Another job fair hosted by the St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce is set for Wednesday, September 29 at the St. joseph Job Center at 22nd & Frederick Ave.