Low turnout for Mosaic's single day COVID-19 vaccine clinic

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Mosaic Life Care reopened its COVID-19 vaccine clinic in hopes of curbing the spread of the virus, but patients were few and far between.

Thursday was slow moving at Mosaic's single day vaccine clinic. By the end of the 10 hour long clinic, healthcare workers vaccinated under 140 people.

Healthcare workers were left twiddling their thumbs waiting for the occasional straggler to walk in and roll up their sleeve.

“We saw the opportunity to get more folks vaccinated, especially during the surge of new COVID variants that we are seeing and additional virus being spread,” said Dana Anderson, Rn, Mosaic Life Care Administrator of Long-term Acute Care Hospital.

Mosaic once again opened the doors at the clinic over at East Hills Shopping Center after closing down in April due to lack of vaccine interest. Now, the one-day clinic is back in hopes of slowing down the spread of COVID-19 in Buchanan County as cases continue to spike.

According to Missouri's COVID-19 Dashboard, Buchanan County ranks the lowest out of all 15 Northwest counties for residents partially vaccinated at 21.3%.

Out of all 114 counties in the state, Buchanan County has the 14th lowest vaccination rates for residents partially vaccinated.

“It’s important for anybody that can be vaccinated, regardless of their age, to get vaccinated,” said Janet Moser, Retired RN.

Two retired nurses from Mosaic with more than 40 years of experience under their belt have been working the clinics and vaccinating their fellow community members since the beginning because they couldn't sit and watch from the sidelines.

“When I heard that Mosaic was having the clinic, I said I wanted to volunteer," said Barbara Loubey, Retired RN, “Just felt so good about it that I was actually giving back not exactly like my peers on the front lines, but I was doing something.”

Moser retired back in January of 2020 before the pandemic hit.

Now, she's back vaccinated new frontline workers like 23-year-old Jesse Braswell, a patient liaison with Mosaic Life Care who works directly with COVID-19 patients and their families.

“I feel like I need to get the vaccine, especially working with them and seeing how it affects people. I don’t want to get other people sick, especially when I’m dealing with that, even if I’m geared up in PPE. I just believe it will help the world one step at a time,” said Braswell.

In an effort to get more people through the clinic's doors, Mosaic entered those taking the shot into a drawing for Kansas City Chiefs training camp tickets and signed memorabilia.

However, those incentives to lure in more residents didn't work as well as healthcare workers had originally hoped. Those working the clinic today vaccinated roughly 14 people per hour.

Healthcare workers are doing their best to promote getting the vaccine by making it easier to find, faster to get and providing a scientifically-backed shot, but Buchanan County residents just aren't biting.

“They are not trusting the science, they're listening to Facebook," said Loubey.

Mosaic will pull two winners from the Chiefs drawing at 6 p.m.

Both winners will receive two Chiefs training camp tickets each and will be notified by phone.

The second shot vaccine clinic will be held July 29th at East Hills Shopping Center. Walk-ins are welcome.