Lower crest expected, major flooding still forecast in St. Joseph

The latest forecast brings the Missouri River to major flood stage in St. Joseph midweek but lower than previous forecasts.

Posted: Mar. 17, 2019 11:08 AM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Missouri River continues to rise and is causing flooding from the Iowa border to south of Atchison, Kan.

Missouri River levels as of Sunday morning:

St. Joseph: 25.31 feet, as of 9:30 a.m., moderate flood stage.

Rulo, Neb.: 26.53 feet, as of 10:15 a.m., major flood stage.

Brownville, Neb.: 45.13 feet, as of 10:15 a.m., major flood stage.

Atchison, Kan.: 27.5 feet, as of 8:00 a.m., moderate flood stage.

River levels continue to fluctuate because of flooding that is ongoing in parts of northwest Missouri and southeast Nebraska.

Latest forecast as of Sunday morning from the National Weather Service:

St. Joseph: Crest of 28.1 feet on Thursday.

Rulo, Neb.: Crest of 26.7 feet on Wednesday.

Brownville, Neb.: Crest of 45.9 feet on Tuesday

Athcison, Kan.: Crest of 30.6 feet on Thursday.

For the St. Patrick's Day holiday on Sunday, nice weather expected with mostly sunny skies. There will be a few clouds from time to time but overall a nice day. Highs will be in the upper 40s and lower 50s.
