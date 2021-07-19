Luetkemeyer to propose Max's Law

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) -- State Senator Tony Luetkemeyer, has said he is working on introducing legislation that would increase the penalties for killing a law enforcement K-9 in the line of duty.

The republican from Platte City says he's doing it in response to the recent shooting of K-9 Max of the St. Joseph Police Department. Many, including believe that the current penalty for killing a police K-9 is only a Class E felony, the lowest category of felonies, considering it a property crime.

The legislation Luetkemeyer is working on would raise the charges to a Class D felony, punishable by up to seven years in prison.

"In many cases lives are saved because of the amazing things that these dogs can do," Luetkemeyer said. "Certainly, I think an argument can be made that in the case of K-9 Max there may have been a loss of human life had it not been for his intervention."

Luetkemeyer is proposing the new bill to be called "Max's Law" in honor of the fallen St. Joseph K-9. He says he plans to pre-file the legislation at the state capitol in Jefferson City in December.