Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Luetkemeyer to propose Max's Law

The law would increase the crime of killing a police K-9 in the line of duty, in honor of the fallen St. Joseph police K-9 Max.

Posted: Jul 19, 2021 9:20 PM
Posted By: Alan Van Zandt

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) --  State Senator Tony Luetkemeyer, has said he is working on introducing legislation that would increase the penalties for killing a law enforcement K-9 in the line of duty.

The republican from Platte City says he's doing it in response to the recent shooting of K-9 Max of the St. Joseph Police Department. Many, including believe that the current penalty for killing a police K-9 is only a Class E felony, the lowest category of felonies, considering it a property crime.

The legislation Luetkemeyer is working on would raise the charges to a Class D felony, punishable by up to seven years in prison.

"In many cases lives are saved because of the amazing things that these dogs can do," Luetkemeyer said. "Certainly, I think an argument can be made that in the case of K-9 Max there may have been a loss of human life had it not been for his intervention."

Luetkemeyer is proposing the new bill to be called "Max's Law" in honor of the fallen St. Joseph K-9. He says he plans to pre-file the legislation at the state capitol in Jefferson City in December.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 74°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 72°
Savannah
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 74°
Cameron
Partly Cloudy
79° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 81°
Atchison
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 75°
Heat and humidity are set to slowly build on Tuesday with highs in the upper 80s under mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will likely reach the lower 90s on Wednesday with the heat index making it feel a degree or two warmer. Heat and humidity will really start to ramp up on Thursday with highs in the lower 90s, but heat index values will feel like the upper 90s. Mid to upper 90s in store for Friday through the weekend. Heat index values will feel between 100-106. Mostly sunny and dry conditions look to continue through the weekend into next week.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories