Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Luetkemeyer to tackle opioids, term limits when legislative session begins

While the 2019 Missouri legislative session doesn't begin until next month, lawmakers already have 100 bills waiting for them to review.

Posted: Dec. 5, 2018 10:54 AM
Posted By: Sydnie Holzfaster

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) While the 2019 Missouri legislative session doesn't begin until next month, lawmakers already have 100 bills waiting for them to review.

This is a time when lawmakers can "pre-file" proposed legislation, giving them more time to be reviewed and considered.

Last year, the state Senate considered more than 550 bills with only 60 of them becoming law.

Area State Senator-elect Tony Luetkemeyer has filed two bills.

One would establish term limits for state-wide elected state officials and another would create an opioid tracking program.

"The opioid epidemic is a huge killer in Missouri. It's one of the leading, non-natural causes of death in the state and I think this is a common sense way to make sure physicians and other prescribers have the tools they need to make sure people who are getting opioids actually need to have them and they are not having them over-prescribed," State Senator-elect Luetkemeyer said.

Missouri's 100th General Assembly will return to session on January 9.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 31°
Maryville
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 29°
Savannah
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 31°
Cameron
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 27°
Fairfax
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 27°
We are finally waking up to clear skies on this Wednesday morning. It is still cold out there with temperatures in the 20s. The nicest day of the week is ahead for northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas with slightly warmer and near average temperatures in the lower to middle 40s with the sunshine returning. If you need to do anything outside, today is the day to do it!
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events