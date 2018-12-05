Luetkemeyer to tackle opioids, term limits when legislative session begins

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) While the 2019 Missouri legislative session doesn't begin until next month, lawmakers already have 100 bills waiting for them to review.

This is a time when lawmakers can "pre-file" proposed legislation, giving them more time to be reviewed and considered.

Last year, the state Senate considered more than 550 bills with only 60 of them becoming law.

Area State Senator-elect Tony Luetkemeyer has filed two bills.

One would establish term limits for state-wide elected state officials and another would create an opioid tracking program.

"The opioid epidemic is a huge killer in Missouri. It's one of the leading, non-natural causes of death in the state and I think this is a common sense way to make sure physicians and other prescribers have the tools they need to make sure people who are getting opioids actually need to have them and they are not having them over-prescribed," State Senator-elect Luetkemeyer said.

Missouri's 100th General Assembly will return to session on January 9.