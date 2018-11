Luetkemeyer wins Senate District 34 seat over Rucker

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Republican Tony Luetkemeyer is heading to Jefferson City.

Luetkemeyer defeated Democrat Martin Rucker for Missouri's District 34 Senate seat Tuesday with 52 percent of the vote.

The seat representing Buchanan and Platte counties was one of the most closely watched state legislative contests.

Luetkemeyer received 38,648 votes while Martin Rucker received 35,015.

Incumbent Rob Schaaf, R-St. Joseph, is leaving office because of term limits.