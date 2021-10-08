Health officials react to lull in COVID-19 numbers as the holidays arrive

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Coronavirus cases have taken a turn in the right direction in Buchanan County, but health officials are holding their breath.

Thursday, the St. Joseph Health Department reported an increase in 36 COVID-19 cases as well as a dip in the positivity rate- now 5.61%.

The downward trend in COVID-19 numbers is welcomed news to the St. Joseph School District as the Board of Education looks to tweak its mask mandate should the trend continue.

“If it’s constantly at 5% or below for two weeks, I think we’ll be able to do a mask optional,” said Maria Burnham, Health Coordinator for the St. Joseph School District.

SJSD has also seen the lowest number of students testing positive with the virus since the start of school.

The district's website reported 13 students and 1 staff member infected on Friday versus the first day of class where 30 students and 1 staff member were infected with COVID-19.

Burnham crediting staff and students rolling up their sleeves with the lull in cases.

“We think a large portion of our staff and students have got vaccinated," said Burnham, "If we have a question of a quarantine, we can ask if they have been vaccinated and a lot of them have. In surveys that we’ve done with staff, a large percentage of our staff are vaccinated, so we’re happy about that.”

However, with the downward trend in COVID-19 cases also comes the holiday season.

“We’re cautiously optimistic, but this is not our first rodeo," said Connie Werner, Clinic Supervisor for the St. Joseph Health Department.

Health officials urge families and community members to keep up the good work and stay vigilant, so cases don't spike again.

"We're not out of the woods. It's not clear skies totally. It's great that the numbers are going down, but we've had lower numbers and then we go back up again. So, we certainly want to avoid that happening again. We're going to say stay vigilant, continue doing the things we need to do to stay as healthy as possible," said Werner.

The St. Joseph Health Department will be holding a flu and COVID-19 vaccine clinic next Tuesday. The free clinic will be held at Civic Arena at 9 a.m.-12 p.m. or until supplies last.

People who live and or work in Buchanan County are able to receive both shots. Walk-ins are welcome.

Those seeking a second Pfizer dose or booster shot are asked to bring a vaccine card to the clinic.