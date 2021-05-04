Lumber market demand rising causing backlog in supply

(ELWOOD, KS) You might need to knock on wood if you want to work on that home project you've been putting off.

“Demand is, is, entirely overtaking the supplies,” said Porter Building Centers Store Manager, Chris Slimm.

Porter Building Centers is seeing the high lumber demand firsthand.

Managers saying the need is so backlogged that it's taking months to fill orders.

“6, 7 days of turnaround time is now months at a time. I’m projecting my customers needs at this point in time, 4 months out,” said Slimm.

The demand is high, and the supply is low, which is forcing prices to stack up.

“Let’s just say, reaching new plateau’s,” said Slimm.

Official reports suggesting that lumber prices across the country are reaching 4 times higher than normal.

Which is forcing potential customers to put their tools back in the shed and wait.

“The situation though this year, which is almost different to the date a year ago, is that the supply is just tremendously low right now,” said Slimm.

The lumber shortage creating problems for your Saturday morning projects, and also driving up housing costs, and slowed down a lot of construction.

The lumber shortage will continue on for the next few months, but there is hope it will shape up soon.

“The supply will, match demand sometime, possibly in the third quarter, but knock on wood, lets hope that that's the case,” said Slimm.