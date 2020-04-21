Clear
Lutkemeyer asking labor department to enlist more help

Lutkemeyer suggests using other state employees from other state departments to help answer phone calls and process claims.

Posted: Apr 21, 2020 8:10 PM
Posted By: Alan Van Zandt

(JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.) -- Platte County senator Tony Luetkemeyer is requesting the state labor department to ask for help in processing all of the additional unemployment claims that have come into the office since the coronavirus 

Luetkemeyer made his request in a letter to Department of Labor director Anna Hui asking for an increase in temporary workers to aid in handling the claims. He suggests that other state employees in departments not overly affected by the crisis be redirected to the labor department.

"Some of those departments have shut down at least temporarily," said Luetkemeyer, the republican who represents the 34th district. "My point is, if you're a state employee and you're being paid and you're having down-time, then those folks need to be helping answer telephone calls for these unemployment claims."

More than 300,000 Missourians have overwhelmed the state's unemployment offices since stay-at-home orders  closed down much of the state's economy. Some who have called the state's unemployment office asking for help say they've had to wait at least five hours.

The best chance for precipitation comes Wednesday afternoon into Wednesday night. This system could bring widespread rain and an embedded thunderstorm. Temperatures for the week ahead will continue to hold near normal to slightly below.
