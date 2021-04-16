MCC expands summer courses at Hilllyard Technical Center

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Metropolitan Community College will be offering some new courses at the Hillyard Technical Center this summer.

Larry Rideaux, president of MCC Maple Woods, said they'll be starting a radiologic technology class as well as other classes in surgical technology and practical nursing.

Rideaux also said MCC plans to start an apprenticeship program to give students more hands on experience working in business fields.

"This is of particular interest to businesses in the area because even though businesses sometimes provide training to their own employees, sometimes there are some things that they can't do and that's where the community college steps in." He said.

MCC will also be offering more general education courses this summer, they say they will keep a mix of virtual in in person classes.