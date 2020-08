MIAA suspends fall sport competitions until 2021

(KANSAS CITY, Mo.) The MIAA announced Friday that all fall sport competitions will be suspended until January 1, 2021.

According to a press release, the Association will continue to explore the possibility of a limited number of competitions in football, volleyball, men's soccer, and women’s soccer in the spring, as permitted by the NCAA.

The Conference office has also canceled the 2020 MIAA Virtual Football Media Day presented by Seigfreid Bingham in light of the suspension of the MIAA football schedule.

“The health and well-being of MIAA student-athletes, coaches, administrators, and our communities continues to be the Association's top priority,” President Steve Scott of Pittsburg State University, chairperson of the MIAA CEO Council said. “The MIAA is taking these important actions today to help our athletic departments comply with these new NCAA membership requirements, and to assist our campuses as we continue to address this public health crisis.”

All NCAA athletically related activities (in all MIAA sports), including in-season practices, out-of-season practices, weight training, team athletically related meetings, and voluntary workouts directed by staff or in institutional facilities shall be permitted this fall based on each institution’s ability to comply with the August 11th NCAA Policy Clarifications document regarding the requirements for each division to conduct fall sports (non-competition) activities.

The Association will delay a decision on the winter sports competition schedule until October 1 at the latest.

“The MIAA CEO Council will continue to monitor this fluid and evolving situation for college athletics, and make necessary changes to this plan per updated NCAA guidance and restrictions,” added MIAA Commissioner Mike Racy.