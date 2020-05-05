Clear
MINK League delays start of season to July 1

The league announced Tuesday it will delay the start of the season to July 1 because of COVID-19.

Posted: May 5, 2020 1:16 PM
Updated: May 5, 2020 1:19 PM
Posted By: Nick Ingram

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The MINK League announced Tuesday it will delay the start of the season to July 1 due to COVID-19.

The league said in a statement "With the health and safety of the communities, fans, players, staff, host families, coaches, umpires and the many people involved in summer collegiate baseball in our area, the MINK League and its members have agreed to delay the league start date to July 1, 2020."

A revised schedule will be released on Monday, June 1, depending on the current health standards.

The league said that they have closely followed the federal, state and local restrictions and policies in relation to COVID-19.

The Chillicothe Mudcats and Jefferson City Renegades elected not to play in 2020. 

"They are a valued member of the league and we look forward to welcoming them back in 2021," MINK League Commissioner Ron Rodriguez said.

The league will formulate guidelines for all teams to establish proper procedures for the safety of players, staff and fans.

