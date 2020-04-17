MINK League postposes opening day to June 15

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The MINK League announced on Friday that the league start date will now be Monday, June 15.

The league also stated that they have the ability to move the start date back to July 1, if needed.

"These decisions are based off local, state and national guidelines as it pertains to our league. A revised schedule will be completed in the near future," according to the MINK League.

The St. Joseph Mustangs will follow the new start date and while it is unknown at this time how the schedule will be affected, the Mustangs number one priority is the safety of the fans.

"We just want to be proactive as possible," St. Joseph Mustangs general manager and MINK League vice president Ky Turner said. "We're hopeful and I think we all need some kind of entertainment back, but we still want to keep everyone safe."

The MINK League is scheduled to have a meeting on May 1 to discuss schedule changes.

If anyone with questions regarding season tickets for the St. Joseph Mustangs, call the front office at 816-279-7856 or email kyturner@stjoemustangs.com