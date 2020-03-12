MLB postpones opening day for two weeks due to coronavirus

In a statement released Thursday afternoon, MLB Commissioner Robert Manfred Jr. announced that opening day will be delayed by at least two weeks.
Remaining spring training games will also be suspended effective 3 PM Thursday.
MLB says they have been preparting for a variety of contingency plans regarding the 2020 season and will announce the effects on the schedule at an appropriate time.
