MLB postpones opening day for two weeks due to coronavirus

All spring training games will be cancelled as of 3 PM Thursday.

Posted: Mar 12, 2020 2:22 PM
Updated: Mar 12, 2020 2:28 PM
Posted By: Nick Ingram

In a statement released Thursday afternoon, MLB Commissioner Robert Manfred Jr. announced that opening day will be delayed by at least two weeks. 

Remaining spring training games will also be suspended effective 3 PM Thursday. 

MLB says they have been preparting for a variety of contingency plans regarding the 2020 season and will announce the effects on the schedule at an appropriate time. 

A foggy start to your Wednesday across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri and with the low clouds around we struggled to warm up. Sunshine has moved back into the area but only for a while as another disturbance will be making its way towards us giving a slight chance for rain overnight and tomorrow morning. Cooler weather will return to the area on Friday with high temperatures reaching into the lower 50s for highs.
