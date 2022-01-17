MLK Day celebrated at Solutions Summit

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) MidCity Excellence hosted its 8th annual Solutions Summit to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

The event took place at The Word of Life Church Monday morning, welcoming children and city leaders.

The Joseph Community and 3D Institute were partners in the event.

Kimberly Warren, the event coordinator, wanted to focus on unity at this year's summit.

"This is the time to draw bridges. We're not trying to point the fingers and say, 'who's not doing what," said Warren. The CEO and Founder of MidCity Excellence. "We have an opportunity to engage our youth which are rarely involved in community events, in social change, in finding out you know better ways to enhance their quality of life."

Children and teens from MidCity Excellence performed at the event, along with singing performances.

Kenny Onatolu and Dave Tollefson, a pair of former NFL players who's friendship began in the league and eventually led to creating a children's book, were the keynote speakers for the summit.

Onatolu, African-American, and Tollefson, Caucasian, recently shared their unique friendship in the form of a children's book titled Two of a Kind to illustrate the beauty of diversity and really getting to know somebody.

"Kenny and I's friendship isn't unique to us, but to some people it really is," said Tollefson, a former Northwest Missouri State football player as well. "But we want to spread the message that the uniqueness of our relationship and who we are and the differences and the commonalities is what makes it special."

Onatolu is the main author of the book. He shared an interaction he had with a child that sparked the idea of creating a story.

"I was teaching Sunday school and a little girl looked at my skin and thought it was dirty. She said, 'your skin is dirty.' And I thought--that clicked in my head," said Onatolu. "This is the perfect opportunity to teach young kids at a young age about different cultures because clearly she's never been around diversity before and she thought my skin was dirty. So we thought , 'man, if you could write a children's book about--and just teaching kids from an early age to learn about other cultures and learn how to treat people, then that goes along way."

The pair are from Omaha and are the best of friends. With an NFL background, they both were able to use their platform to share the importance of a diverse friendship and accepting people for who they are.

"It's not about us," said Onatolu. "If people want to hear us speak, we have an obligation to do that, especially with what we're trying to teach our kids and what message we're trying to spread."

The pair were able to speak at today's event thanks to Wes Simmons, the President and CEO of 3D Institute. Simmons coached Tollefson at Northwest for one year.

Kenny Onatolu played for the Minnesota Vikings and Carolina Panthers while Dave Tollefson played for the New York Giants and Oakland Raiders.

The children's book Two of a Kind is available for puchase here.