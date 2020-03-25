MO Covid-19 cases grow by 100+ in one day

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) -- The Missouri Department of Health reported the total number of Coronavirus cases in Missouri at 356 on Wednesday afternoon, an increase of 101 cases in just 24 hours.

St. Louis County reports the most cases with 129, St. Louis city with 44 cases, Kansas City with 43 and Jackson County with 17 cases.

In northwest Missouri there has been two cases in Platte County, one case in Clinton County and one case in an inmate at the Western Reception & Diagnostic Correctional Center in St. Joseph.

Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph also reported a positive test result Wednesday afternoon but would only say that it came from a patient in their service area.

Doniphan County in northeast Kansas also confirmed its first case of Covid-19 on Tuesday.

The total number of deaths from Covid-19 in Missouri is at eight after three women from an assisted-living center in Green County died from the virus..