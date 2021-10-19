Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

MO Dept. of Conservation seeking information on poaching

The Missouri Department of Conservation is seeking information after a white-tailed deer was illegally shot from a public roadway in Clinton County.

Posted: Oct 19, 2021 7:53 PM

(CLINTON COUNTY, Mo.) The Missouri Department of Conservation is seeking information after a white-tailed deer was illegally shot from a public roadway in Clinton County.

In a post on social media, the Conservation Department said that between the night of October 14th and the morning of October 15th, a white-tailed deer was illegally shot near the intersection of O Highway and SW 22th Street near Trimble. 

If anyone has information on the incident, contact Clinton County Conservation Agent Zach White at 816-646-6926 or the Operation Game Thief at 800-392-1111.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 66°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
68° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 68°
Savannah
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 66°
Cameron
Partly Cloudy
66° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 66°
Atchison
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 68°
Clouds will slowly build into the area late tonight as a cold front approaches the area. A few areas of sprinkles could develop overnight as the front approaches. The front will move through tomorrow morning into the afternoon bringing some slightly cooler temperatures. Most of tomorrow will be dry and sunny with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Highs will be in the 60s throughout the rest of the work week with dry and sunny conditions. Rain chances will start to increase overnight Saturday into Sunday. Highs will be in the 70s to start next week.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories