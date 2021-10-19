MO Dept. of Conservation seeking information on poaching

(CLINTON COUNTY, Mo.) The Missouri Department of Conservation is seeking information after a white-tailed deer was illegally shot from a public roadway in Clinton County.

In a post on social media, the Conservation Department said that between the night of October 14th and the morning of October 15th, a white-tailed deer was illegally shot near the intersection of O Highway and SW 22th Street near Trimble.

If anyone has information on the incident, contact Clinton County Conservation Agent Zach White at 816-646-6926 or the Operation Game Thief at 800-392-1111.