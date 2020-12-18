MO Family Sports receives $8,000 grant from DICK'S Sporting Goods

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) DICK'S Sporting Goods and The DICK'S Sporting Goods Foundation presented MO Family Sports and founder Ky Turner with an $8,000 grant Wednesday.

DICK'S Sporting Goods Kansas City/Nebraska community marketing manager Dylan Cloepfil said the grant is given out because the foundation "believes that sports really do matter and they instill lifelong lessons and values in our youth."

Turner started MO Family Sports in August to give kids in and around St. Joseph more opportunities to compete and stay active.

The grant will go toward new opportunities for kids through MO Family Sports.