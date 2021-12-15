MO attorney general sends cease-and-desist letter to SJSD

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joseph School District plans to move forward with its current mask and COVID-19 protocols.

This comes after Missouri's attorney general sent out letters to health departments and school districts across the state warning them to stop enforcing mask mandates and quarantine guidelines.

Attorneys for school districts across the state have argued that a Cole county court decision applies to unelected health department officials only and not elected board of education members voting on policy for school districts.

Administrators say they've spoken with lawyers, and everything has been done by the book and that the district's current masking policy will remain in effect until the board decides to change it regardless of what the attorney general says.