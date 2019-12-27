Clear

MO minimum wage to rise in the new year

Missouri's current minimum wage will rise from $8.60/hr to $9.45/hr

Posted: Dec 27, 2019 9:59 PM
Updated: Dec 27, 2019 10:13 PM
Ron Johnson

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) In the new year, minimum wage workers in the Show-me state will see a $0.85 rise in the state's minimum wage.

In 2020, Missouri’s minimum wage will rise from $8.60/hr to $ 9.45/hr.

In downtown St. Joseph, many shared their opinion on the changes, they said the rise is a step in the right direction to balancing wages with the rising cost of living.

"Not everybody can live off minimum wage," Alex Harris, minimum wage supporter said. "I think it’s pretty important that we get paid more," 

Harris added that the rising costs of other living expenses and educational expenses have exceeded the rise in the state's minimum wage. 

Those who own small businesses downtown also expressed support for the wage increase.

"We’re strong supporters of treating our employees fairly," Andrew Montee, owner Mokaska Coffee Co. said. "People who work hard should be paid fairly and accordingly,"

Montee added that the higher wage could also mean good news for the local economy as employees will likely have more money to spend in the community.

"That kind of allows for it to stay contained and benefit the downtown community and St. Joe as a whole," Montee said. 

Despite the mostly positive support, some people were uncertain over the new wage, and it’s potential effects on the economy, but many said the rise puts Missouri on the right track to attract more workers. 

"It's a step in the right direction, and we’d like to continue moving forward with some of these progressive ideas," Montee said. 

Missouri's minimum wage will continue to increase $0.85 over the next few years, it will cap at $12/hr in 2023.

