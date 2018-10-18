Clear

MoDOT holds surprise seat belt check at Central High School

MoDOT inspected 507 people in vehicles.

Posted: Oct. 18, 2018 2:50 PM
Posted By: Dane Hawkins

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) St. Joseph students got a lesson in staying safe behind the wheel.

The Missouri Department of Transportation held a surprise seat belt check at Central High School Thursday morning. 

MoDOT inspected 507 people in vehicles. While the majority of the people they checked were buckled up, they did find 80 people who were not wearing their seat belt.

MoDOT said students are more likely to wear their seat belt if parents set the example.

"The student is looking at the parent, if the parent isn't wearing their seat belt is their kid likely to," said Bryce Acton, a traffic studies specialist at MODOT.

According to MODOT, 70-percent of people involved in an accident with a serious injury or fatality in northwest Missouri were not wearing a seatbelt.

A weak cold front will pass through early Friday, giving us a slight chance for rain. Temperatures will be near average in the middle 60s. Much of the weekend will be sunny and quiet for any outdoor plans you may have. Temperatures will cool back down to below average in the middle 50s to lower 60s.
