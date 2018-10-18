MoDOT holds surprise seat belt check at Central High School

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) St. Joseph students got a lesson in staying safe behind the wheel.

The Missouri Department of Transportation held a surprise seat belt check at Central High School Thursday morning.

MoDOT inspected 507 people in vehicles. While the majority of the people they checked were buckled up, they did find 80 people who were not wearing their seat belt.

MoDOT said students are more likely to wear their seat belt if parents set the example.

"The student is looking at the parent, if the parent isn't wearing their seat belt is their kid likely to," said Bryce Acton, a traffic studies specialist at MODOT.

According to MODOT, 70-percent of people involved in an accident with a serious injury or fatality in northwest Missouri were not wearing a seatbelt.