MODOT grant brings new sidewalks to Maryville

Maryville recently received a grant from MODOT’s Transportation Alternatives Program to install sidewalks on Torrance Street.

Posted: Jan. 11, 2019 6:19 PM
Posted By: Sydnie Holzfaster

(Maryville,MO) Upgrades are underway for a residential neighborhood in Maryville, Missouri. The city recently received a $143,259.84 grant from MODOT’s Transportation Alternatives Program to create a sidewalk along Torrance Street.

The new sidewalk system will span over 1,600 feet in length, (eight feet wide) and will connect Torrance street to a shared walkway on Munn Avenue, as well as sidewalk system on Walnut Street.

Maryville City Manager Greg McDanel said this will be the first time the Torrance Street neighborhood will have sidewalks.

“This provides a connection to our trails system.It connects six previous trail segments, so you can get through the community off-streets safe with a pedestrian separated from vehicular traffic,” McDanel said. “In this area of no sidewalks it’s going to allow citizens and residents in the area to safely travel wherever they want to go in our community.”

McDanel said the city is working with MODOT and plans to begin construction later this fall.

Rain will continue to transition to all snow through the afternoon. Snow will stick around overnight and last into Saturday afternoon. As for accumulations, 2-6 inches appear likely by Saturday afternoon, with the most towards I-35 and our far eastern counties. Slightly more towards Chillicothe where they could see 5-7 inches.
