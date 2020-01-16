Clear
MSHP: 2 seriously injured when teen rear ends John Deere Tractor

Troopers said a 16-year-old boy rear ended a John Deere Tractor as they traveled west on the highway.

Posted: Jan 16, 2020 8:04 PM
Posted By: Allyson Cook

(BETHANY, Mo.) Two people were seriously injured in a crash on U.S. 136 Thursday afternoon.

The accident happened at 3:30 p.m. one mile east of Bethany, Mo., according to the crash report.

The tractor went off the road and overturned onto its side, while the teen's car ended facing northwest on its wheels.

Daniel Heyle, 71, of Bethany, Mo., was driving the tractor.

Both drivers were taken to Harrison County Community Hospital by ambulance with serious injuries, according to authorities.

Heyle was later transferred to a Kansas City hospital.

