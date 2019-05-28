MSHP: 7 killed in traffic crashes, 1 boating death on Memorial Day weekend

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) It was a tragic Memorial Day weekend across the state as eight people died over the course of three days.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said seven people died in traffic accidents, including a 14-year-old boy in Texas County near Springfield.
Troopers said Colton Ogden, of Licking, Mo., died when the ATV he was riding left the roadway and went through a fence. The boy was ejected and hit a tree. Troopers said he was not wearing a helmet.
An Overland Park, Kansas man died at the Lake of the Ozarks on Memorial Day.
The patrol said 27-year-old William Gordon-Price was swimming when he went under and did not resurface. The patrol said he was operating a Sweetwater Pontoon and was not wearing a life jacket at the time of the incident.
Troopers worked a total of 298 crashes and made 95 DWI arrests and 93 drug arrests over the long holiday weekend.
16 peopled died in traffic crashes over the Memorial Day weekend in 2018.
