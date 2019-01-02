MSHP: 8 fatalities, 129 DWI arrests over New Year's holiday

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports eight fatalities during the New Year's holiday weekend.
One of the fatalities happened on I-35 near Cameron on New Year's Eve. Ramya Bharathi Mohan, 34, died when the car she was riding in went off the road and overturned several times.
Troopers worked 352 crashes over the long holiday weekend and made 129 arrests for DWI.
The holiday counting period ran from 6 p.m. Friday through 11:59 p.m. Tuesday.
