MSHP: Don't travel, you'll be part of the problem not the solution

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Missouri State Highway Patrol is asking drivers to stay off roads across northwest Missouri Sunday afternoon.

Strong wind gusts are making driving conditions nearly impossible. Highway Patrol said the road conditions continue to worsen and as they do, MSHP will be closing roads. Sergeant Jake Angle said stay off of the roads if you can avoid it.

"If you don't have to travel, please don't," Angle said. "You will just be a part of the problem not the solution."

St. Joseph and most of northwest Missouri are still under a Blizzard warning until 9 p.m. Sunday. Eight to 12 inches of snow is expected to fall in much of the KQ2 viewing area.

"Right now we are closing down Interstate 29," Angle said. "We are seeing some accidents just vehicles sliding off and having trouble getting back on the roadways."

Highway Patrol will has enforcement out on the roads through the night. MSHP is working with state officials in Missouri and Iowa to determine if more roads need to be closed.