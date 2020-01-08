MSHP: Driver fails to see vehicles stopped for bus causing injury accident

(DEKALB COUNTY, Mo.) Two people were injured in a wreck Wednesday morning after a Ford F-150 rear ended two vehicles waiting for a school bus.
The accident happened on U.S. 69 southbound, three miles north of Cameron at 6:50 a.m., according to Missouri State Highway Patrol crash reports.
Troopers said Christopher Nelson, 60, failed to see two vehicles stopped behind the school bus.
He rear ended Donald Jenning, 53, in his Buick Lacrosse, which caused the Lacrosse to go off the west side of the road and into a ditch.
Nelson then then rear ended a Ford F-150 driven by Jason Estes, 45.
Nelson and his passenger Dylan Nelson, 22, both suffered moderate injuries and were transported to Cameron Regional Medical Center.
Dylan Nelson was not wearing a seat belt according to the report.
